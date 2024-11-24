Dr. R. Visweswaran to Chair 29th JSS Music Conference
News

Dr. R. Visweswaran to Chair 29th JSS Music Conference

November 24, 2024

Mysuru: Bharatanatyam, like Yoga, is a contribution of our country to world, said Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, here this morning.

He was speaking after inaugurating Mysuru Kaladivas organised by Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre as part of Vasundharotsava-2024 to celebrate 75th birthday of renowned danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy and 50 years of her service to the field of Bharatanatyam, at Nadamantapa in Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road.

Praising Dr. Vasundhara for her contributions to the field of Bharatanatyam, the Swamiji  said that renowned danseuse had carved a niche for herself by promoting the rich culture of ancient dance form globally.

He also mentioned that it was because of Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy’s penance that she has established herself as one of the finest Bharatanatyam exponents in the country and across the world.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham Junior Pontiff Sri Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji  expressed that it was only through dedication and devotion that one could master any dance form including Bharatanatyam. “Teaching the art for 50 years is not an easy job. Students should devote themselves to their Gurus to excel. Today’s programme has showcased our rich tradition” he added.

On the occasion, about 550 talented disciples of Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy and disciples of other established Gurus performed Bharatanatyam to a song ‘Naaviruva Nela Chamundi Nela’ (The land we live belongs to Goddess Chamundeshwari) much to the delight of the audience. The dance performance was choreographed and directed by Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, who also presented a solo performance on the occasion.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairperson Dr. Sandhya Purecha and members of various Bharatnatyam schools were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching