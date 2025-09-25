Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa to be cremated with full State honours in city tomorrow

September 25, 2025

Mortal remains to be kept at Kalamandira till 6 pm today

Mysore/Mysuru: The mortal remains of celebrated Kannada novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa (94), who passed away in Bengaluru yesterday afternoon, is likely to be brought to Mysuru at 3 pm today.

The last rites of Dr. Bhyrappa, scheduled for tomorrow (Sept. 26) at 11 am at the crematorium located at the foot of Chamundi Hill, will be performed with full State honours.

The Mysuru District Administration has made arrangements to keep the mortal remains of Dr. Bhyrappa, in an air-conditioned box near Kindarijogi Statue in Kalamandira premises on Hunsur Road between 3 pm and 6 pm today, to enable public to pay their last respects.

Two separate rows of barricading with a temporary ramp facility have been made for the VIPs and general public to pay the tributes to the Novelist.

As is the protocol, the National Flag and wreaths are readied to be placed on the body of the departed writer.

Apart from the water-proof pandal erected at the premises, chairs are also arranged.

The jurisdictional Jayalakshmipuram Police have made adequate security arrangements.

The body of Dr. Bhyrappa will be taken to a Hospital morgue at 6 pm, where it will be kept overnight, before taking the body to his residence on Udayaravi Road in Kuvempunagar tomorrow (Sept. 26) at about 8.30 am to perform the rituals.

DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, inspected the arrangements in place.

Dasara events

Upon shifting of Dr. Bhyrappa’s body to mortuary, the ongoing Dasara-related events at Kalamandira and Rangayana will resume from 6 pm onwards, it is said.