Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji dedicated his entire life for societal service: Vachana Kumaraswamy

April 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Late Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji dedicated his entire life for the service of the society, Vachana Kumaraswamy, Founder of Vishwa Vachana Foundation, said that the Swamiji had great concern for the well-being and welfare of mankind.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 115th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji at a programme organised by the City and District Unit of the BJP at the Party Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning.

Noting that Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji lived a long life of 112 years, Vachana Kumaraswamy said that the Seer who joined Siddaganga Mutt in 1930, served and headed it till his last breath. Pointing out that the Seer was widely known as ‘Nadedaaduva Devaru’ (Walking

God) for his ‘Trividha Dasoha’ (Anna, Akshara and Jnana Dasoha), he said that studying the life of the great centenarian Swamiji will help us develop positive and divine thoughts.

District BJP President Mangala Somashekar said that Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji had made unmatchable contribution in respect of service to the society. Maintaining that lakhs of people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, have studied at the educational institutions run by the Siddaganga Mutt, she said that the Swamiji has inspired and influenced the lives of millions of people.

Noted folk artist (Nandikamba Kunitha) Udigala Mahadevappa, Prabhamani, who established a free student hostel, Neelamma, a burial ground worker, Shivappa, Founder of Chiguru School and Somashekar, a progressive farmer, were felicitated on the occasion.

Former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, former MLC Thontadarya, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar, party leader M.V. Ravishankar and others were present.

Event at Jayanagar Government School

Asserting that Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji’s life and the Dasoha Parampare that he started, is a model to the entire world, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda said that the Seer had shaped the future of millions of children, through his Trividha Dasoha concept.

He was speaking at the 115th birth anniversary celebration of the Seer organised by city’s KMPK Charitable Trust at Jayanagar Lower Primary Government School premises here this morning.

Noting that the service to mankind rendered by the late Seer cannot be estimated, Hemanth Kumar Gowda said the Swamiji lit the life of millions of people through his Anna, Akshara and Jnana Dasoha, for which the Seer is recognised as the Walking God.

Karnataka State Vokkaligara Sangha Director C.G. Gangadhar in his address, recalled the contributions of the Seer for the society and urged the Government to bestow the country’s Highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji posthumously.

Mid-day Meals scheme officer Srikantesh, K.R. Bank Vice-President Basavaraj Basappa, KMPK Charitable Trust President Vikram Iyengar, leaders Apoorva Suresh, Ajay Shastri, Vinay Kanagal, Naveen Kempi, Rakesh Kunchitiga and Suchendra, Jayanagar Government School teacher Shivakumar and others were present.