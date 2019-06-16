In Briefs

Dr. Vasundhara on US, Australia visit

Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy has been invited by organisation in US and Australia to conduct workshop, lecture/ demonstration and solo programmes. She will be proceeding to the US on June 17 and presenting her rare latest solo Choreography ‘Kshatradrupadi’ at Sanjose California & Los Angeles, USA and will be the chief guest for an Arangetram at Pent Villa, US. She will proceed to Australia on Sept.1 and present ‘Amma’ at Melbourne apart from conducting workshop at Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. She will return to India during the end of September.

June 16, 2019

