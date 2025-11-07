Dragon Pond to fire up Dasara Expo Grounds

November 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara Exhibition Grounds, which is drawing large crowds since the day it was opened to the public this year, will soon have a new addition aimed at keeping the venue active throughout the year.

While the exhibition typically runs for about 90 days during and after Dasara, the grounds remain dormant for the rest of the year.

To change that, the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) has built an innovative ‘Rajiv Gandhi Dragon Pond’ at a cost of Rs. 5 crore, designed to draw visitors 365 days a year. The new attraction will be inaugurated shortly by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, who has already enhanced the Exhibition Grounds with features such as the musical fountain, Belur-Halebeedu-style stalls and a traditional food court, said that the Dragon Pond is yet another effort to make the venue a year-round destination.

The Dragon Pond will feature a boating facility where fire will appear to emerge from a dragon’s mouth, adding a dramatic touch to the experience.

The pond will also host laser, fire and smoke shows, each lasting about 20 minutes, along with cycling options on the pond’s periphery. Comfortable seating arrangements have been made for visitors to enjoy these spectacles.

While entry to the musical fountain remains free, KEA is considering introducing a ticketed entry for the Dragon Pond shows.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Ayub Khan said, “The works on the Dragon Pond are nearing completion and the Chief Minister will inaugurate it soon. The idea is to keep the Exhibition Grounds alive throughout the year and make the Dragon Pond a major crowd-puller, similar to musical fountain.”

Dragon Pond attractions