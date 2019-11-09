CNNL pavilion at Dasara Expo focuses on water conservation
November 9, 2019

Mysuru: Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Managing Director K. Jaiprakash visited the CNNL Pavilion at Dasara Exhibition premises here recently.

Impressed by the display, Jaiprakash opined that the pavilion has thrown light on the vast catchment area of River Cauvery and various irrigation methods used in agriculture. He added that a good information is provided on water conservation, drip irrigation and methods to fill lakes. 

He pointed out that the main aim was to grow more crop using less water to reap a good return. He stressed on the importance of drip irrigation and solar power in the present context.

Continuing, Jaiprakash contended that many people are unaware of the birth place of River Cauvery and the path of the river before joining Bay of Bengal. He commended the work of the Artist Rangaswamy  for excellent depiction of the model of Cauvery catchment area and design of the pavilion in general.

CNNL Chief Engineer Shankaregowda, Superintending Engineers M.N. Chandrakumar, K.G. Vijaykumar, Assistant Executive Engineer Rajesh Munshi and others were present.

