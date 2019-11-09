SKAL International Mysuru Chapter installed

November 9, 2019

Mysuru: The Charter Night of newly formed Mysuru Chapter of SKAL International was held at Hotel Grand Mercure here yesterday.

Suresh Charles was appointed as the President, B.S. Prashanth as Vice-President, Sunaina Manerker as Secretary and Thomas Paul as Treasurer.

Charter Document was handed over by Vijay Mohan Raj, Director, SKAL International.

Sanjay Datta, President, SKAL Asia and Ranjini Nambiar, President, SKAL International India, presented the Presidential Chain and administered the oath to the newly elected President Suresh Charles.

SKAL International approximately has 14,532 members in 357 Clubs across 85 nations.

SKAL International India currently has 14 SKAL International Clubs located in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa, Trivandrum, Cochin, Srinagar, Mumbai South, Coimbatore and Mysuru.

SKAL International Mysuru was formed with 22 members consisting of hoteliers, airlines, travel and tour operator, Hotel Management Institutions and Government agencies from Mysuru and surrounding areas of Coorg, Bandipur and Kabini.

