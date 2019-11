Rangayana Touring Unit to stage Girish Karnad’s ‘Bendakalu on Toast’ this evening

November 9, 2019

Mysuru: Rangayana Touring Unit, comprising junior artistes, will be staging the play ‘Bendakalu on Toast’ authored by Girish Karnad at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana today (Nov.9) at 6.30 pm. The play is directed by Rangayana former Director Chidambara Rao Jambe, said Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Addressing the press persons at Rangayana yesterday, he said that the Touring Unit will also visit various places across the State from Nov. 18 and stage the plays ‘Arcadiadalli Puck’ directed by Chandradasan of Kerala and ‘Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana’ directed by Shravan Heggodu along with ‘Bendakalu on Toast’. Chidambara Rao Jambe also released the poster of ‘Bendakalu on Toast’ on the occasion. Theatre Director Shravan Heggodu and Rangashikshana Kendra Principal Prakash Garuda were present during the press meet.

Rangayana Touring Unit Schedule is as follows:

Raghava Kalamandira, Ballari: Nov.18 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Nov.19-Bendakalu on Toast, Nov.20 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

District Rangamandira, Raichur: Nov.22 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Nov.23 – Bendakalu on Toast, Nov.24 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

District Rangamandira, Bidar: Nov.26 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Nov.27 – Bendakalu on Toast, Nov.28 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

District Rangamandira, Kalaburagi: Nov.30 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Dec.1 – Bendakalu on Toast, Dec.2 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

District Rangamandira, Vijayapura: Dec.3 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Dec.4 – Bendakalu on Toast, Dec.5 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

Vijaya Mahantesh Anubhava Mantapa, Ilkal, Bagalakote: Dec.7 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Dec.8 – Bendakalu on Toast, Dec.9 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

Harapanahalli, Ballari: Dec.11 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana, Dec.11 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Dec.12- Bendakalu on Toast.

Hagaribommanahalli, Ballari: Dec.13 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Dec.14 – Bendakalu on Toast, Dec.15 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

Rangabharati Rangamandira, Hoovinahadagali, Ballari: Dec.16 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Dec.17 – Bendakalu on Toast, Dec.18 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

Rangabharati Basavaraj Rajaguru Open Air Theatre, Dharwad: Dec.19 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Dec.20 – Bendakalu on Toast, Dec.21 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.

Chindodi Leela Rangamandira, Belagavi: Dec.22 – Arcadiadalli Puck, Dec.23 – Bendakalu on Toast, Dec.24 – Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana.