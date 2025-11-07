Filling vacant Govt. jobs: AIDYO launches signature campaign

November 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking the filling up of all vacant posts in State and Central Governments and urging an end to irregularities in recruitment, the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) launched a signature campaign in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate yesterday, as part of its nationwide movement.

The AIDYO members pointed out that nearly 10 lakh posts remain vacant across 78 Ministries and Departments under the Union Government, while 2.85 lakh posts are lying vacant in various Departments of the State Government.

They urged the Government to relax the upper age limit for recruitment by at least five years, considering the prolonged delay in filling vacancies. They also demanded transparency and fairness in the recruitment process, ensuring there is no scope for exam malpractices.

The organisation further sought implementation of the Hota Committee Report to prevent irregularities in KPSC recruitments. It also called for an end to contract appointments and insisted that the Government must opt for permanent recruitment instead.

During the campaign, AIDYO members additionally demanded minimum wages and social security for workers, unemployment allowance until job placement, a halt to public sector privatisation and a reduction in recruitment exam fees, among other reforms.