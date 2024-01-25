Dream of a five-star heart facility realised: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

January 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who is due to complete his extended tenure as the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, on Jan. 31, feels satisfied over fulfilling his dream of giving a hi-tech touch towards making Jayadeva Hospitals a five-star facility.

Speaking to Star of Mysore over phone, Dr. Manjunath expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am thankful to the Government for the opportunity to serve as the Director of Jayadeva Hospital for 16 years.”

The hospital, initially with 300 beds, has now expanded its capacity to 1,000 beds, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The Government’s support has been instrumental in the hospital’s remarkable 500 percent development, establishing Jayadeva as Asia’s largest cardiovascular institute. “It was my dream to elevate our hospital to a five-star facility, and I am pleased to see that dream realised,” he added.

Till date, 75 lakh out-patients have been treated and 8 lakh surgeries have been conducted at the hospital. Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru began in 2010, with the unit hospitals also functioning at Malleswaram in Bengaluru and also ESI Hospitals. The works on constructing the hospital at Kalaburagi of Kalyana Karnataka Region (KKR) will be completed by April this year, he revealed.

“Poor patients are the real VIPs at the hospital which has the highest cardiologists, and is a matter of great satisfaction,” said Dr. Manjunath.

“My tenure is nearing end and I am not exerting pressure on further extension of tenure. It is the prerogative of the Government to take a call on such matters of importance. The process for recruiting a new Director is on and our efforts will be fruitful if one who holds the mantle treats the poor with better service and saves the lives of the people,” he said.