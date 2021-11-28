Driving Licence renewal: What happens to stamped, self-addressed envelope?
November 28, 2021

Sir,

I gave my papers for renewal of Driving Licence (DL) in    March 2021 and obtained the acknowledgement.

Even though, as per rules, I had enclosed a self-addressed stamped envelope along with the application, I never received the renewed DL till date, by registered post as was the practice earlier.

Then Corona happened and we were house-bound, going out only for emergencies.

So, today I went to the RTO (Regional Transport Office) to enquire about the fate of my DL renewal.

The fellow at the counter asked me, “Why didn’t you come earlier?” Anyway, I got the renewed DL at the RTO Office.

But what happened to the stamped, self-addressed envelope I had enclosed with the application? What happens to all those hundreds of stamped self-addressed envelopes, that are enclosed as per rules, of all those applicants?

Are they just filed along with those applications or is somebody using them at the RTO ?

– P. Srinivasan, Vivekanandanagar, 26.11.2021

  1. Ramraj says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:01 am

    Good question. Either they should be using it or must have thrown it or might have taken the stamp alone. Either of the possibilities for sure. Similar incidents which are pennyless do occur. Officials are busy in other jobs for not intervening in such activities.

