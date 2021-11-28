Driving Licence renewal: What happens to stamped, self-addressed envelope?

November 28, 2021

Sir,

I gave my papers for renewal of Driving Licence (DL) in March 2021 and obtained the acknowledgement.

Even though, as per rules, I had enclosed a self-addressed stamped envelope along with the application, I never received the renewed DL till date, by registered post as was the practice earlier.

Then Corona happened and we were house-bound, going out only for emergencies.

So, today I went to the RTO (Regional Transport Office) to enquire about the fate of my DL renewal.

The fellow at the counter asked me, “Why didn’t you come earlier?” Anyway, I got the renewed DL at the RTO Office.

But what happened to the stamped, self-addressed envelope I had enclosed with the application? What happens to all those hundreds of stamped self-addressed envelopes, that are enclosed as per rules, of all those applicants?

Are they just filed along with those applications or is somebody using them at the RTO ?

– P. Srinivasan, Vivekanandanagar, 26.11.2021

