Drunk and drive checking intensified across city

March 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police (both Civil and Traffic) have intensified drunk and drive checking and also on traffic rules violators across the city.

Police are conducting checking till late nights at prominent roads and junctions, near bar and restaurants by stopping motorists both two-wheelers and four-wheelers and are subjecting riders and drivers to alcometer (breathalysers) test.

Apart from drunk and drive checking, they are also conducting checking for traffic rules violations. If a motorist is found driving or riding under the influence of alcohol, their vehicles are being seized and fine imposed.

