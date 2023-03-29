Bribery case: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in Police custody for five days
News

Bribery case: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in Police custody for five days

March 29, 2023

Bengaluru: A day after the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the Lokayukta Police produced him before the Court yesterday and obtained his custody for five days to question him in detail.

The MLA’s Advocates requested bail on health grounds, but the Lokayukta Police sought ten days of custody. Considering his presence in the inquiry, the Court granted five days of custody.

Now the Lokayukta Police are geared up to question him in detail about the money recovered from his house and also about the bribe money allegedly received by his son Prashanth.

Meanwhile, another accused, Deepak Jadhav, the Manager of the firm who had arranged the bribe money and sent it through two of his employees to deliver cash to Prashanth, has also obtained anticipatory bail and is to appear before the officials for questioning within 10 days. However, with one week already over, officials are waiting for three more days following which they will approach the Court for cancellation of bail.

It may be recalled that MLA Virupakshappa was arrested on Mar. 27 near Kyathsandra toll booth near Tumakuru Road by the Lokayukta Police. The MLA was named as the prime accused in the case after his son and BWSSB Chief Accounts Officer M.V. Prashanth Kumar was caught allegedly accepting a Rs. 40 lakh bribe, allegedly on his behalf, last month from a Government contractor.

Lokayukta officials had seized Rs. 8.02 crore from Prashanth’s office and residence in Bengaluru and the MLA’s residence in the Davangere district. The MLA was also the Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching