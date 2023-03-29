Bribery case: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in Police custody for five days

March 29, 2023

Bengaluru: A day after the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the Lokayukta Police produced him before the Court yesterday and obtained his custody for five days to question him in detail.

The MLA’s Advocates requested bail on health grounds, but the Lokayukta Police sought ten days of custody. Considering his presence in the inquiry, the Court granted five days of custody.

Now the Lokayukta Police are geared up to question him in detail about the money recovered from his house and also about the bribe money allegedly received by his son Prashanth.

Meanwhile, another accused, Deepak Jadhav, the Manager of the firm who had arranged the bribe money and sent it through two of his employees to deliver cash to Prashanth, has also obtained anticipatory bail and is to appear before the officials for questioning within 10 days. However, with one week already over, officials are waiting for three more days following which they will approach the Court for cancellation of bail.

It may be recalled that MLA Virupakshappa was arrested on Mar. 27 near Kyathsandra toll booth near Tumakuru Road by the Lokayukta Police. The MLA was named as the prime accused in the case after his son and BWSSB Chief Accounts Officer M.V. Prashanth Kumar was caught allegedly accepting a Rs. 40 lakh bribe, allegedly on his behalf, last month from a Government contractor.

Lokayukta officials had seized Rs. 8.02 crore from Prashanth’s office and residence in Bengaluru and the MLA’s residence in the Davangere district. The MLA was also the Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd.