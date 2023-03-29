PAN-Aadhaar link deadline extended to June 30, 2023

March 29, 2023

New Delhi: The Government on Tuesday extended the deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card by three months to June 30, 2023. The decision to provide more time to tax-payers to link their PAN with Aadhaar comes just before the current deadline was to come to an end on March 31 this year for a fee of Rs. 1,000 or their PAN will become inoperative.

The Income Tax Department had earlier made it mandatory to link the PAN to the Aadhaar card by March 3. The I-T Department has also issued links on its website for tax-payers to check if their PAN is linked to their Aadhaar.

If a tax-payer fails to do so by June 30, his/her PAN will become inoperative, which means you will not be able to file income tax returns, perform several banking services, or carry out stock market transactions.

“Under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as of 1st July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31st March 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee. Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Act w.e.f. 1st April 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to 30th June, 2023,” a statement from the Finance Ministry read.