Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Darshana at Vijayanagar

February 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Sunanda Palanetra launched the week-long Dwadasha Jyothirlingagala Punya Darshana organised by the city’s Prajapita Brahmakumari Eshwariya Vishwavidyalaya as part of Mahashivarathri, at Om Shanti Mantapa erected close to Abhishek Circle (near water tank) in Vani Vilas Layout of Vijayanagar II Stage yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunanda Palanetra said that the Mysuru City Corporation has extended support for Dwadasha Linga Darshana organised as part of Mahashivarathri.

Pointing out that the local Corporator too has co-operated for the holding of Darshana, she said that such Darshanas will help people understand the significance of deities and devotion. Observing that the organisation of the Darshana ahead of Shivarathri has already created an atmosphere of celebration in the area, Sunanda said that she is blessed to have such a Darshana featuring 12 religious places at one place. Visitors can have darshan of 3D Shivalinga, giant Shivalinga made of sand and ‘Shiva Darshana’ painting expo till Mar. 2, she added.

The inauguration was followed by a discourse and cultural event later in the evening.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Somanatha Swamiji, Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya’s B.K. Lakshmiji, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former MLA Vasu, Corporators Prema Shankaregowda, Pailwan Srinivas, M.U. Subbaiah and K.V. Sridhar, leaders S.D. Shivanna, Shivamadu and others were present.

Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Darshana will be open for devotees from 8 am to 9 pm on all days till Mar. 2. Entry is free.