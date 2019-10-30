Dy.SP Ganapathy’s Suicide Case: CBI submits 262-page investigation report

October 30, 2019

Madikeri: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its investigation report into the suicide of Dy.SP Madappanda K. Ganapathy who was found hanging at a lodge in Madikeri in 2016. The CBI probe was ordered by the Supreme Court.

The sealed report, running into 262 pages, was submitted before Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) Judge in Madikeri this morning. Before the report was submitted in the open court, the CBI team from Chennai, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi, met JMFC Judge Vijaykumar at his chambers and held a long discussion. Later, the Judge asked the team to submit the report in the open court.

One copy of the CBI investigation report will be submitted to the Supreme Court and now the JMFC Court will start hearing the case and will issue notices to the complainants and the parties involved in the case.

M.K. Ganapathy had allegedly killed himself wearing his uniform at room number 315 at Vinayaka Lodge in Madikeri on July 7, 2016, after appearing in a local TV channel interview in which he had alleged harassment by K.J. George, the then Home Minister and two senior IPS Officers A.M. Prasad (Ashit Mohan Prasad) and Pronab Mohanty. Before his death, Ganapathy was posted at the Office of Inspector General of Police, Mangaluru.

After many twists and turns — even as the State Government rejected a CBI probe — the Supreme Court, on Sept. 5, 2017, ordered the CBI to investigate the death based on the family plea. The CID had given clean chit to Minister George, Pronab Mohanty and Prasad. The Apex Court had said there were “startling” facts in the case which needed to be thoroughly probed in a fair manner to find out whether it was a case of murder or suicide.

Taking over the investigation, the CBI teams from Chennai had visited Madikeri a couple of times. The team even found a bullet inside the room where Ganapathy’s body was found. After completing the investigation, the report was submitted this morning.

The CBI team that submitted the report arrived in Madikeri this morning and it comprised two Dy.SPs (one was Ravi), and two advocates including Additional Public Prosecutor Subodh. After Ganapathy ended his life, his father M.K. Kushalappa knocked the doors of Supreme Court and contended that his son was hounded by K.J. George and the two IPS Officers.

Following this, George had to resign as a Minister and the Police Officers were transferred after the FIR was registered. However, the CID, which investigated the case, under the supervision of the Director General of Police, filed a closure report before a trial court.

Kushalappa then approached the Karnataka High Court and on Oct. 19, 2016, the HC declined his plea for a CBI probe. He then approached the Supreme Court for justice.

