e-Mulakat initiative introduced for prisoners

Following a High Court order, the Department of Prisons has introduced e-Mulakat, an initiative for facilitating prisoners in jails to virtually communicate with their family members and lawyers. The initiative has been introduced in order to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic by avoiding person to person contact. The initiative enables prisoners to hold video-conference with their family members and lawyers after completing the necessary procedures. For details, contact Mob: 94808-06429 or 94808-06431, according to a press release from the Mysuru Central Jail Chief Superintendent K.C. Divyahsree.
