Samiti submits memorandum to CM seeking development of Folk University

December 27, 2020

The city’s Janapada Abhivruddhi Samiti, having office on 6th Cross, Janatanagar, submitted a memorandum recently to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Bengaluru seeking development of Folk University in Haveri district and Folk Departments in various other Universities and Institutes. The memorandum contained a 10-point charter prepared by the Samiti Convenor Dr. M. Kannika for the development of Folk University to be incorporated in the forthcoming State Budget.

Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) Folk Department faculty D.E. Shivanand, Dr. M.N. Dinesh, Purushotham, Dr. R.P. Chaya, G. Prakash and others were present, according to a press release. For details, contact Mob: 87460-33087.