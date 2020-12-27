Kamakshi Hospital distributes jackets to Police personnel

December 27, 2020

In recognition of the tireless service rendered by the Police personnel amidst COVID-19 pandemic and the chilling cold, the Management of Kamakshi Hospitals represented by its Managing Trustee Dr. M. Mahesh Shenoy donated 100 jackets to the staff of Saraswathipuram Police Station in city recently.

On behalf of the Hospital, MLA L. Nagendra and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev are seen handing over a jacket to Probationary Sub-Inspector of Police Keerthi as KR Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi, Dr. Mahesh Shenoy and Hospital General Manager Prasanna Kumar look on. Hospital Administrator Dr. K.R. Kamath, Police Inspector C. Thimmaraju and staff of Saraswathipuram Police Station were present on the occasion.