Steinmann brace helps SC East Bengal earn a point against Chennaiyin FC

December 27, 2020

Chennaiyin FC were held to a 2-2 draw by a spirited SC East Bengal side in Match 39 of Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco yesterday.

SC East Bengal midfielder Matti Steinmann scored twice to help his side to the draw after the Marina Machans took the lead twice courtesy of goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali.

Steinmann scored two equalising goals for SC East Bengal as they secured a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. The 25-year-old midfielder created two goal-scoring chances as well and scored with both his shots on target. Defensively, he had two successful tackles and three blocks on the night.

Hero of the Match: Matti Steinmann (East Bengal); DHL Winning Pass of the Match: Jakub Sylvestr (Chennaiyin FC).