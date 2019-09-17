e-waste collection launched in Mysuru

September 17, 2019

Electronic waste to be collected from homes on 17th of every month

Mysuru: To mark the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the City BJP organised a one-day e-waste collection drive and named it ‘Bharat Vikas Diwas.’

The Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru Urban Development Authority, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Department of Education and Police Department along with private organisations such as Let’s Do It! Mysore, GSS Foundation and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) participated in the event held at Mysuru City Corporation premises this morning.

Speaking at the inauguration, MLA S.A. Ramdas, who is spearheading the campaign, said Pourakarmikas would collect e-wastes on 17th of every month and dump the same at the premises of all nine MCC Zonal Offices. Later, the collected e-waste would be auctioned and sold and the funds generated from the auction would be used for ‘Green-Mysuru’ initiative. Ramdas also said that various organisations in the city would be coming together on Oct. 17 to launch a drive against use of plastic in Mysuru.

The special guest for the event, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Managing Trustee of Adamya Chethana, Bengaluru, said it is not enough to just collect e-waste from homes but what matters is its disposal and she hoped MCC would help in this matter.

She also mentioned that on Sept. 22, they would be celebrating late Union Minister’s 60th birth anniversary and called upon people to adopt the concept of ‘Zero Waste Kitchen’ launched by Adamya Chethana in 2011, where the waste generated from kitchen could be used for producing biogas and manure.

Greats born in September

Tejaswini elicited laughter from the audience when she recalled how her late husband used to joke with PM Modi saying, “Three great personalities have been born in the month of September: Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi and Ananth Kumar.” This made the PM smile, she added.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by school children by dumping e-wastes to MCC waste collection vehicle. Minister V. Somanna, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, MCC Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, DDPI Panduranga and others were present.

