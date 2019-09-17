District Minister inspects ongoing works atop Chamundi Hill

September 17, 2019

Mysuru: As Dasara is nearing, District in-charge Minister V. Somanna visited Chamundi Hill early this morning to inspect the ongoing development works.

He inspected the multi-level car parking facility where 600 cars can be parked at a time and then moved to see the progress at the Commercial Complex where the work on 116 shops have almost been completed. However, it is not known when the parking facility will be inaugurated though it was scheduled for opening on Sept.19 or 20.

Meanwhile, the asphalting of the road where the shops leading to the Temple were razed is also underway. Somanna said that the beauty of the Temple will be enhanced and the devotion of the visitors will increase once the road leading to the sacred Temple wears a clean and sparkling look.

He asked the officials to speed up the works and see that they are completed by Sept.26 as the grand Dasara festival opening by littérateur Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa is slated for Sept.29.

Later, addressing the media, Somanna said that all development works will be completed by Sept.26 and fully ready for inauguration on Sept.29.

The shopkeepers have been given temporary permission to sell puja items till Oct.17 and later alternate arrangements made to locate them at a suitable place where shops will be built for them, he added.

He was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, PWD Executive Engineer Vinay, AEE Raju and other officials.

