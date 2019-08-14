Echo of floods: State Govt. calls for simple Independence Day celebrations

August 14, 2019

No Ministers. DCs to hoist Tricolour

Mysuru: In the wake of the recent flood fury across Karnataka, the State Government has ordered for simple Independence Day celebrations on Aug.15.

In a press release, B. Shivakumar, Under-Secretary to the Government, DPAR (State-Protocol), said that the recent floods have caused severe loss in various districts and in this view the 73rd I-Day celebrations shall be held on a low scale.

Further, since no Ministers have been inducted into the State Cabinet, the responsibility of hoisting the National Flag has been entrusted to the respective Deputy Commissioners (except for Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts) at the District Headquarters and Tahsildars in Taluk Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru District Administration conducted rehearsal for I-Day celebrations at Bannimantap Torch Light Parade Grounds here yesterday under the supervision of DCP (L&O) M. Muthuraj and CAR DCP Channaiah.

Dressed in khaki, the CAR, DAR, KSRP, Traffic, Mahila Police and Home Guard personnel showcased their march-past drill. Joining them were the NCC Cadets, Seva Dal members and Scouts and Guides who also displayed their skills.

Later, hundreds of students from three city schools — Mahaveer School, Kumbarakoppal Government High School and Nirmala Convent, V.V. Mohalla — rehearsed a dance on a patriotic song that shall be performed during the I-Day celebrations tomorrow.

