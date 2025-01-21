Echo of Kerala bizman’s daylight robbery: Hawala money transit under Police scrutiny

January 21, 2025

City Top Cop directs officers to keep an eye on ‘hawala’ operations via Mysuru

Mysuru: Amid a rise in bank, ATM and daylight robberies across Karnataka, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar convened a high-level meeting this morning to strengthen crime prevention strategies and ensure public safety.

The City Top Cop instructed Police personnel to maintain heightened vigilance over individuals suspected of transporting ‘hawala’ money through Mysuru. This directive follows a brazen daylight robbery at Harohalli yesterday, where masked assailants targeted a Kerala businessman, making away with his cash, property documents and vehicle.

Police suspect that Mysuru has become a key transit point for ‘hawala’ operations, with large sums of unaccounted cash frequently moved between Karnataka and Kerala. “Close surveillance is essential on cash-intensive transactions involving ‘hawala,’ gold and precious stones. Given Mysuru’s proximity to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the city could be a critical link in these illegal operations,” the City Top Cop told officers.

Police teams have been directed to monitor cash transactions rigorously and implement measures to curb the transport of large cash hoards.

These steps aim to disrupt illegal financial networks while safeguarding the region from escalating criminal activities.

Sources told SOM that Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan has asked all ADGPs, IGPs and DIGPs, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to beef up security in the wake of increased robberies in Karnataka.

Today’s meeting was the result of such a directive where the Mysuru City Police Commissioner held the meeting of DCPs — M. Muthuraju (Law and Order) and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic) — and officers above the rank of Inspectors.

Focus on surveillance and patrolling

The meeting emphasised enhancing patrolling, ensuring the proper functioning of CCTV cameras in banks and ATMs, and implementing jurisdiction-specific preventive measures.

Commissioner Seema Latkar instructed officers to intensify surveillance in high-risk areas, including banks, ATMs, Government offices and major roads.

“Night patrols must be strengthened, with a heightened focus on the city outskirts. Police presence must be evident to act as a deterrent. Any suspicious vehicle must be flagged and the alert immediately communicated to the next check-post, whether manned by City or District Police,” she directed.

Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors were tasked with conducting regular day and night rounds in their respective jurisdictions. The Commissioner stressed the need for closer supervision of house burglary cases, robberies and chain-snatching incidents.

“Special Branch officers must actively gather intelligence on potential crimes and law-and-order situations, promptly informing senior officers to enable swift action,” she added.

Instructions to curb laxity

The Commissioner highlighted concerns about on-duty officers being distracted by mobile phones. “Policemen are often found chatting or browsing the internet while on duty. This behaviour is strictly prohibited. Officers must actively interact with passers-by to gather information on suspicious activities. Strict action will be taken against those who neglect their duties,” she warned.