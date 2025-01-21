Chaos erupts over Free T-shirt Offer Causes panic & injuries
Chaos erupts over Free T-shirt Offer Causes panic & injuries

January 21, 2025

Mysuru: A potential disaster was narrowly averted during the second anniversary celebration of a teen clothing store on Bogadi Main Road in Mysuru. The promotional event offered 2,000 free T-shirts and drew thousands of young people, resulting in a chaotic crowd surge on Sunday.

The overwhelming response left passersby bewildered as traffic came to a grinding halt, with vehicles parked haphazardly while people rushed to grab the free T-shirts. The scramble quickly turned dangerous, raising fears of a potential stampede.

In the frenzy, many individuals were knocked down, struggling to breathe amid the pushing and shoving. Barricades installed near the store were broken as the crowd surged forward.

Although there were no fatalities, several people sustained minor injuries. The lack of safety measures or proper crowd management was evident.

FIR filed against store owner

Following the utter chaos, C.K. Nithin from Saraswathipuram Police Station inspected the spot and filed a complaint against N. Manjunatha, owner of the store. An FIR has also been registered against the owner at the Station.

