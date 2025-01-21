‘Crowd gathering’ marketing gimmick a menace?
Mysuru: Is the free T-shirt offer a marketing gimmick gone wrong? Sources informed Star of Mysore that may be the shop owner, aiming to generate hype for his small shop located in the cellar of an inconspicuous building, may have paid youngsters to gather hoping that the crowd  would draw media attention, which meant free  publicity for his shop. 

However, the strategy backfired as more youths gathered in the cramped space, eager to claim the free T-shirts leading to chaos and a Police case.

Many citizens expressed fear that more and more shops and establishments would deploy such ‘paid crowd-gathering’ and ‘free gifts to garner crowds’ which could be fatal for people gathered and cause traffic hazards.

It may be recalled that such tactics have been used earlier too by other establishments. A few years ago, a Paani-Puri Shop in Kuvempunagar and a Coffee Shop had paid and even promised free paani-puri leading to huge crowds garnering publicity for these shops but caused traffic jams.

