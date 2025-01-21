KPA to equip Policemen with cutting-edge cybercrime skills

January 21, 2025

First certificate course to be conducted from Feb. 7; Initiative led by ADGP Alok Kumar

Mysuru: In a significant step towards bolstering cybersecurity resilience in Karnataka, Mysuru-based Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) is set to commence comprehensive cybersecurity training for Police personnel across entry, mid and senior levels. The initiative aims to equip officers with next-generation digital policing skills through hands-on practice and advanced simulations.

The training sessions, starting in the first week of February, will be conducted through certification programmes. Trainees will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, including cybersecurity labs featuring cutting-edge simulations designed to combat evolving cybercrimes effectively.

To implement this initiative, the KPA has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC), a leading cybersecurity organisation headquartered in Noida with a regional office in Bogadi, Mysuru.

Advanced training and strategic partnership

KPA, recognised as a Centre of Excellence in Police Training, has been instrumental in delivering advanced programmes for fresh recruits, in-service officers, and specialists, with a strong focus on emerging technologies and cybersecurity.

ISAC collaborates with the Ministry of Education, CERT-IN (under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and will bring its expertise to the partnership.

The MoA underscores a shared commitment to strengthening State and national security through collaborative efforts in cybersecurity, capacity building and ethical practices.

Key features

Trainees will participate in sessions at ISAC’s Mysuru Cyber Security Hub and Phygital Labs, which feature advanced Internet of Things-Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (IoT/SCADA)-based Cyberange simulators. Senior officers will be trained under the prestigious National Security Database programme, enhancing their capability to tackle cybercrime investigations.

ISAC will provide technical support to KPA’s cybersecurity lab, facilitating advanced training simulations. A ‘clean exit platform’ will be introduced to promote workplace ethics. Large-scale awareness campaigns will target Karnataka Police, Government Departments, financial institutions, corporates, academia and general public.

ISAC and KPA will host webinars and other awareness initiatives to foster a cybersecurity-conscious society.

The partnership between KPA and ISAC is set to address the growing need for skilled cybersecurity professionals and enhance the investigative capabilities of Karnataka’s Police force. By leveraging their combined strengths, the initiative seeks to create a robust foundation for cybersecurity excellence and ethical practices across sectors.

Technology evolves daily and it is challenging for everyone to stay updated. This initiative is a step towards capacity building. All existing Police personnel will undergo cybersecurity training and new recruits trained at KPA will also be included. We are planning to conduct the first training session from Feb. 7 as a three-day certification course.” —Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Training

Today’s Police force must be digitally equipped to tackle modern crimes. Most crimes now leave digital footprints, making it crucial to understand the digital space, cyberspace and the processes of evidence collection, protection and presentation in the appropriate forum. The initiative is expected to address these needs effectively.” — S.L. Chennabasavanna, Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru

This collaboration ensures that Police Officers are fully equipped to handle cybercrimes effectively. Our certification programmes will provide Police Officers with the latest knowledge and skills while offering access to advanced labs for faster and more efficient forensic investigations. Across India, we have 21,000 trained volunteers serving as cybercrime first responders.” — Group Capt. Pola Anand Naidu, Executive Director, ISAC