Eight tamed elephants shifted from Aane Mane Foundation to Rampura Camp

December 17, 2021

Kushalnagar: Eight tamed elephants belonging to conservationist and wildlife researcher Prajna Chowta of Aane Mane Foundation near Dubare have been shifted to Rampura Elephant Camp in Bandipur by the Forest Department.

Prajna Chowta, Co-Founder of Aane Mane Foundation, had taken permission from the Government to study elephants closely to enable their and their habitat conservation. The base camp of the Foundation was located in the forests of Dubare and she had been nurturing many elephants under her care since 2000.

However, the residents across Dubare alleged that the elephants often raided the crops and caused immense damage. A complaint in this regard was forwarded to the State by the residents and the Forest Department officials, following which the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), in August, had ordered to capture the elephants and relocate them.

Following the order, the Forest Department officials, with the help of mahouts of elephant camps successfully captured 43-year-old Heeranya, 34-year-old Maladevi, 12-year-old Dharma, seven-year-old Jaga, eight-year-old Pooja, four-year-old Kamali, two-year-old Kannika and two-month-old female baby calf of Heeranya. All the eight elephants were loaded into trucks and shifted to Rampura Elephant Camp in Bandipur yesterday.

Madikeri Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) A.T. Poovaiah guided Somwarpet Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) K.A. Nehru, Kushalnagar Range Forest Officer (RFO) Ananya Kumar, Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFOs) K.P. Ranjan and Anil D’Souza, Mahouts J.K. Dobi, J.R. Chinnappa, J.S. Annaiah and Doreyappa, Kavadi Nayaz Pasha and staff in the capturing and relocating operation.