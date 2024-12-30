Eight trains to be extended to Ashokapuram Railway Station
Eight trains to be extended to Ashokapuram Railway Station

December 30, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar announced that eight train services will soon be extended to Ashokapuram Railway Station in the city. He attributed this development to the efforts of South Western Railways (SWR), the commissioning of the remodelled Ashokapuram Yard, and the completed electrification of tracks from Road 1 to Road 5.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian Railways is undergoing a complete transformation. This extension of train services from Ashokapuram Station will significantly enhance passenger convenience and operational efficiency across Mysuru and the surrounding areas,” he stated.

The South Western Railways continues to improve connectivity and infrastructure to better serve the region, he added.

List of train services extended to Ashokapuram Railway Station

Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express (16021/22)

Chennai Central-Mysuru Express (12609/10)

Bengaluru City Junction-Mysuru Malgudi Express (20624/23)

Hyderabad-Mysuru Express (12785/86)

Bengaluru City Junction-Mysuru MEMU (06525/26)

Bengaluru City Junction-Mysuru MEMU (06559/60)

Bengaluru City Junction-Mysuru MEMU (06255/56)

Bengaluru City Junction-Mysuru MEMU (06257/58)

