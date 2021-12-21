Eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi to commence from tomorrow

December 21, 2021

After more than 20 months since the previous edition that was held between July and October in 2019, Pro Kabaddi is set to return for yet another full season. The eighth edition of the tournament commences from tomorrow (Dec. 22).

The 2019 edition of the tournament witnessed a new champion when Bengal Warriors outclassed Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the final in Ahmedabad for their maiden title. Bengal Warriors, as a result, became the fifth team to lift the Pro Kabaddi League trophy, with Patna Pirates (three titles) having won the most.

Mashal Sports, the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi, were forced to cancel the 2020 edition owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, but the return of the league, that has grown in popularity among the kabaddi fanbase, will certainly bring a cheer this time around.

Previously, the tournament had been held across various cities in India, but this time, it will follow a single-city format with Bengaluru hosting all of the matches. All the matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre inside a bio-secure bubble. And for the first time, spectators have been prohibited from attending matches owing to COVID-19, which means all matches would be held behind closed doors.

Tournament format

While the Pro Kabaddi followed a zonal format in its fifth and sixth seasons, it returned to a double round robin format in 2019, and this time, too the tournament will follow the same format. All 12 teams will now form a single league phase, with the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs.

While the top two teams earn a direct entry to the semi-finals, the teams placed from third to sixth play out eliminators for the remaining two spots.

The winners of the two eliminators join the other two semi-finalists and then, the teams that come out on top in the semis, play in the final.

Teams

Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, UP Yoddha, Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.

Matches schedule

Mashal Sports, the organisers, have announced that ‘Triple Headers’ will take place on the first four days of the tournament so that every team gets to open their campaign. Furthermore, it added that there would be similar Triple Headers on all Saturdays. The timings for the Triple Headers will be 7.30 pm, 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels, and will be streamed LIVE on Disney + Hotstar.