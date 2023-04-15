Election Commission appoints 9 Poll Expenditure Observers
April 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to keep a close tab on poll expenses by candidates, the Election Commission has appointed nine Poll Expenditure Observers for the 11 Constituencies in Mysuru district.

They are: Preetam Kumar H. Turerao (Mob: 63667-59228) for Periyapatna, Virendra Kumar Patel (Mob: 77956-95621) for K.R. Nagar, Ram Krishn Kediya (Mob: 91106-44008) for Hunsur, Hemant Hingonia (Mob: 81058-41264 or 74831-09311) for H.D. Kote and Nanjangud, Dhirendra Mani Tripathi (Mob: 84317-74339) for Chamundeshwari, Nitin Kumar Jaiman (Mob: 99641-74107) for Krishnaraja (KR), Rajesh Mahajan (Mob: 95915-02098) for Chamaraja and Narasimharaja (NR), Gajendra Singh (Mob: 74831-46572) for Varuna and Sandip Kumar Mishra (Mob: 94822-64220) for T. Narasipur.

These Observers will keep a close tab on the poll expenses of candidates and parties in the limits of assigned Constituencies and recommend action in case of any poll code violations. The members of the public can contact these Poll Expenditure Observers if they come across any violations.

