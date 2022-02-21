Electrolyte Analyser donated to Mysuru District Hospital

Mehul J. Patel, Industrialist and J.R. shah, former Senior Divisional Manager of JAY Bearing Corporation, who donated an Electrolyte Analyser to Mysuru District Hospital on KRS Road in city recently, seen handing over the machine costing around Rs. 90,000 to Dr. Rajeshwari, District Surgeon, as Dr. Nayaz Pasha, Resident Medical Officer, Dr. Mohan, Pharmacist Rajendra and Nirmal Shah, Distributor of Diagnostic Kits, look on. The Electrolyte Analyser will help in finding the results of sodium, potassium and calcium in the blood.
Leave a Reply