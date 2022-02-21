National Cycle Polo concludes

February 21, 2022

The four-day National-level 36th Sub-Junior, 40th Junior Boys and 42nd Men’s Cycle Polo Championship-2022 concluded last evening at Manasagangothri Village Hostel.

The event was jointly organised by Karnataka Cycle Polo Association, University of Mysore (UoM), Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and Cycle Polo Federation of India.

In the men’s division, Indian Air Force bagged the first place and Indian Territorial Army bagged the second place and Indian Army won the third place. In the junior division, Chhattisgarh bagged the first place, Uttar Pradesh stood second and Karnataka had to be satisfied with third place.

Players in action at the National-level Cycle Polo Championship- 2022 at Village Hostel Grounds in Manasagangothri.

In the sub-junior category, Chhattisgarh stood first, Uttar Pradesh stood second and Maharashtra bagged the third place. While the first place carried a gold medal, second and third place winners got silver and bronze medals respectively.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev gave away the prizes. Speaking after giving away prizes, Nagendra expressed happiness over Mysuru becoming a venue for National-level Bike Polo and felt that the sport should be organised at school and college levels.

He appreciated the Karnataka Cycle Polo Association for organising the game in a systematic manner though it was being held in Mysuru for the first time. Rajeev said that Indians have proved that they can be world champions in Bicycle Polo and have beaten countries that excel in the sport.

Team Karnataka won bronze medal in the junior division of the National Cycle Polo-2022.

The same spirit must be displayed in other sports including Olympics, he said and advised athletes and sports persons to utilise the facilities provided by the Centre and State to win international laurels.

Cycle Polo Federation of India President Pradeep B. Bapat, Secretary Dinesh Sarve, CEO Gajanan Burde, Assistant Secretary Sunayana Mishra, Karnataka Cycle Polo Association President N.R. Manjunath, Secretary Dr. Vijayalakshmi A. Patil, Vice-President Arun Kumar H. Patil, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Mysore Bar Association Secretary S. Umesh and others were present.