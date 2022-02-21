Film shooting at ATI: Nostalgic memories
Voice of The Reader

Film shooting at ATI: Nostalgic memories

February 21, 2022

Sir,

The 45th Anniversary Special Issue of Star of Mysore dated Feb.16, 2022 was a treat to the readers with articles and write-ups on wide ranging topics and events of the present as well as that of the bygone era.

I would, however, like to specifically refer to the write-up “When Raj Kapoor came to my house in Mysore – Kapoors at ATI, Mysore,” as it also concerns me.

I happened to be in ATI when a scene for the film ‘Prem Rog’ was shot there in 1980. I was attending the ‘Common Foundation Course’ which was compulsory for all newly appointed Government Officers.

We were pleasantly surprised to see the legendary producer-director-actor of Bollywood, Raj Kapoor, as well as his son Rishi Kapoor [who is also no more now] who had by then carved a niche for himself in Bollywood having acted in super hits like ‘Bobby.’ Padmini Kolhapure was a budding actress then.

As recounted in the write-up, the trainees were engrossed in watching the film shoot on that day and all other activities came to a standstill.

Some of the trainee-officers even suggested that we should request Raj Kapoor to deliver a lecture at the Institute.

The write-up at once kindled nostalgic memories in me. Thanks to H.K. Shivananda, IAS (Retd.) and the shining STAR.

– K.R. Jayaprakash Rao, Nazarbad, 17.2.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Film shooting at ATI: Nostalgic memories”

  1. Karthik says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:40 am

    My Dad who was an engineer with PWD and Placed at KERS , recalls watching the shooting of The song Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez at Brindavan Gardens…he said Rajiv Kapoor was busy solving crossword when the shoot was going on ☺️

    Reply
  2. Mann Ki Baat, Bisi Bele Baat! says:
    February 28, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    Why was your father watching the shooting , instead of doing his work?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching