Film shooting at ATI: Nostalgic memories

February 21, 2022

Sir,

The 45th Anniversary Special Issue of Star of Mysore dated Feb.16, 2022 was a treat to the readers with articles and write-ups on wide ranging topics and events of the present as well as that of the bygone era.

I would, however, like to specifically refer to the write-up “When Raj Kapoor came to my house in Mysore – Kapoors at ATI, Mysore,” as it also concerns me.

I happened to be in ATI when a scene for the film ‘Prem Rog’ was shot there in 1980. I was attending the ‘Common Foundation Course’ which was compulsory for all newly appointed Government Officers.

We were pleasantly surprised to see the legendary producer-director-actor of Bollywood, Raj Kapoor, as well as his son Rishi Kapoor [who is also no more now] who had by then carved a niche for himself in Bollywood having acted in super hits like ‘Bobby.’ Padmini Kolhapure was a budding actress then.

As recounted in the write-up, the trainees were engrossed in watching the film shoot on that day and all other activities came to a standstill.

Some of the trainee-officers even suggested that we should request Raj Kapoor to deliver a lecture at the Institute.

The write-up at once kindled nostalgic memories in me. Thanks to H.K. Shivananda, IAS (Retd.) and the shining STAR.

– K.R. Jayaprakash Rao, Nazarbad, 17.2.2022

