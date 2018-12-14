English Medium in Government Schools from next year: CM H.D. Kumaraswamy
Belagavi: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has said that the Government will start English Medium classes in 1,000 Government Schools in the State from the next academic year (2019-20) .

Replying to a question by Umanatha  Kotian (BJP) in the Assembly on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy said that the Government has already started training teachers in this regard and added that the teachers are trained by Regional Institute of English.

He further said that the Government has already recruited 1,715 English teachers and is in the process of recruiting 1,000 more.

The textbooks, audio and video kits and e-learning units are being readied by the Directorate of Educational Research and Training, he added.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Suresh Kumar, Kumaraswamy said that there are 3,919 Govt. Schools with an enrolment rate of less than 10 percent.

However, the Government is trying to improve the rate by starting various programmes, which included starting English Medium and providing incentives to students.

Replying to another question by H. Halappa of the BJP, the CM said that the Government was in the process of recruiting 1,204 lecturers for Government PU Colleges through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Besides, the process to fill up 1,512 vacancies is on, Kumaraswamy added.

December 14, 2018

