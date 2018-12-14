Birth Certificate copy to be issued free of cost: DC

Mysuru: From now on, parents will get the birth certificate copy of their child free of cost.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar who chaired a meeting of Birth-Death Registration Coordination Committee at his office here on Wednesday, directed the officers concerned to give a copy of birth certificate to the parents free of cost.

Presently, the authorities are charging Rs.10 per copy of birth certificate.

Stressing on the need to create awareness among people on the issue, he instructed the officers to ensure that there is no delay in registration of births.

Noting that registration of births and deaths via e-online software had not yet achieved 100 percent progress, the DC warned the officers to be careful while handling cases of adoption and name corrections.

The DC also directed the officials to thoroughly scrutinise the place, date and time of death mentioned in the post-mortem report in case of unnatural deaths, before noting down the same in the register.

DHO Dr. B. Basavaraj, Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director K. Radha, District Statistical Officer Shivamma, Assistant Officer Rangaswamy and other officials were present.

