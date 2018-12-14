MLA raises issue in Session
Mysuru:  Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas raised the issue of priests’ strike at the ongoing Winter Session of the State Legislature at Belagavi today. The MLA asked the Government what steps it has taken to fulfil the demands of employees in various Muzrai Department temples.

Muzrai Minister Rajashekar Patil said that among the workers of 23 temples in Mysuru, 75 are getting low wages and steps will be taken to implement the 5th Pay Commission recommendations.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Ramdas said that the Muzrai Minister will hold a meeting with the 23 temple employees and their association leaders on Dec. 24 in Mysuru.

