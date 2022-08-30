Entry tax waiver for tourist vehicles entering Mysuru, Mandya on cards

August 30, 2022

Officials working out single-ticket system for Palace, Zoo, Chamundi Hill, Flower Show, Exhibition

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar has directed officials to extend the benefit of vehicle entry tax rebate to tourist vehicles arriving in the neighbouring Mandya district too along with Mysuru. He asked them to submit a proposal to the Government in this regard.

Holding a preliminary Dasara meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office last evening, the Minister’s attention was drawn to the demand made by the tourism industry stakeholders to consider waiver of entry tax on tourist vehicles from other States to Mysuru during Dasara season to encourage footfall and revive tourism.

Usually, the State Government offers entry tax exemption to tourist vehicles from other neighbouring States including Kerala and Tamil Nadu on all ten days during Dasara. Until now, the benefit was given only to vehicles entering Mysuru.

Officials told the Minister that as visitors coming to Mysuru also visit the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and many water points in and around Srirangapatna that are in Mandya district, the entry tax waiver must be extended to Mandya district also. Responding to the request, the Minister asked officials to submit a proposal to the Government.

The Karnataka Tourism

Society has sought various measures from the State Government to boost tourist footfall since the celebrations are going to be grand this year after two years of low-key festivities.

They pointed out that tourist vehicles from neighbouring States were earlier allowed without payment of permit and entry tax during Dasara as tourism promotion and demanded that the facility must be extended this year too. The Society has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to make an announcement that tourist vehicles can enter without payment of entry permit and taxes from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.

Single entry ticket

Like every year, this Dasara too there is a proposal to introduce a single ticket for entry to various tourist attractions in the city. As a pilot project, a single-window ticket system would be introduced during Dasara. If the response from the tourists is good then it will be in place permanently, the Minister was told.

It was found that tourists waste a lot of time at tourist places purchasing tickets. Many of them fed up with the waiting would even leave for other places. As a result, tourism was being hit.

Officials are working out a plan to have a single-entry ticket for Palace, Zoo, Karanji Lake, Chamundi Hill, Dasara Exhibition and the Flower Show. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, the Dasara Special Officer, said that the single ticket system is still in its experimental stage and care will be taken not to cause any revenue loss to any Department.

Other topics discussed at the meeting were ‘Kaigarike Dasara’ (industrial Dasara) and Arogya Mela (health camp) during the 10-day festival. A Dasara ‘Theme Song’ is being worked out and many songs have been presented by local music troupes. A final decision will be taken on the chosen song after listening to more such songs performed by local troupes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr. V. Karikalan and other officers were present.