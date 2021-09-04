EPFO recruitment exam: Ban orders around exam centre tomorrow

September 4, 2021

With the exam for recruitment of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) scheduled to take place at Maharani’s PU College on N.S. Road in the city tomorrow (Sept.5), the city Police have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in 200 mt. radius around the centre from 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

Accordingly, no unauthorised persons will be allowed to move around the centre and all photocopy shops in the vicinity of the Centre have been ordered to shut down for the day.