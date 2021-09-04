Lecture to mark Teachers Day

As part of Teachers Day celebrations, University of Mysore (UoM) has organised a special lecture on ‘COVID nantarada jagattu – Unnata shikshanadalli shikshakaru’ (World post COVID – Teachers in Higher Education) at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri tomorrow (Sept. 5) at 11.30 am. Capacity Building Commission and Human Resources Member Dr. R. Balasubramanya will deliver the talk. UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar will preside. The programme will be streamed live on the Varsity’s uomlive YouTube Channel, Facebook and Twitter accounts, according to a press release from UoM Registrar.
Leave a Reply