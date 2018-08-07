Establishment of power generating unit at Sewage Farm: MLA Ramdas in New Delhi

To hold discussions with officials, Ministers

Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, yesterday left for New Delhi to hold discussions pertaining to the establishment of power generating unit from waste at the Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram here and other issues.

Ramdas will hold discussions with the officials of Pollution Control Board and the Environment Minister today and will explain them about the works to be taken up and funds for it, said Ramdas’ Personal Secretary.

The MLA Ramdas, accompanied by officials of various Departments, had underten a 20-day padayatra in his Constituency from July 14 to Aug. 5, to listen to the grievances of the residents and solve their problems. He provided solutions to some problems by instructing officials on the spot.

Ramdas has taken the list of problems aired by the residents during his padayatra and will conducted an inspection to see whether the officials have solved them as soon as he returns from New Delhi, said the MLA’s Personal Secretary.