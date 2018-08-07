Mysuru Dasara – 2018: Gajapayana on Aug.23

Mysuru: Arjuna, the leader of the 12 elephants which will be participating in this year’s Dasara festivities, is among the six elephants which will be leaving from Nagapura Tribal Hamlet in Hunsur taluk to Mysuru on Aug.23.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda will perform puja to the first batch of elephants on Aug.23 at 11 am at the Girijana Ashrama School near Nagapura and will flag off the Gajapayana.

As elephants play a major role during Dasara especially the grand finale, the Jumboo Savari, importance is being to these elephants during Dasara festivities which will be held from Oct. 10 to 19. Jumboo Savari will held on Oct.19 with Arjuna carrying the Golden Howdah weighing 750 kg. These elephants would be put on special diet with nutritional supplements to prepare them for the grand finale.

On Aug.23, cultural programmes will be held at Nagapura Tribal hamlet from where the Gajapayana will begin with tribal children and Tibetans presenting their traditional dance. Apart from Arjuna, Balarama, Abhimanyu, Cauvery, Chaitra and Gopi or Vikram will leave for Mysuru in the first batch as these six elephants have more responsibilities during Dasara festivities. Chaitra, which is housed in Bandipur Elephant Camp will directly come to Mysuru, while the other elephants will leave from Nagapura.

DCF Sidramappa Chalkepure said: “a list of 15 elephants has been prepared and the list has been sent to PCCF Office to select 12 elephants. Six elephants which have a major role to play during Dasara will leave for Mysuru in the first batch on Aug.23 from Nagapura Tribal Hamlet which will be flagged off by District Minister G.T. Devegowda. These elephants will be put on special diet and training them on Jumboo Savari route will begin.”

Dasara meeting: Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner G. Abhiram Sankar held a preliminary meeting on Dasara preparations with the officials concerned at his office here this morning.

The DC is likely to discuss various aspects of Dasara and necessary measures to be taken for making Dasara a grand success, with the Government already declaring that this year’s Dasara will be held on a grand scale considering the copious rainfall across the State.

SP Amit Singh, DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe, DCFs Hanumanthappa and Sidramappa Chalkapure, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, ADC T. Yogesh, Muzrai Tahsildar Yathiraj Sampathkumaran and other officials attended the meeting.