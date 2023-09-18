Events On Tuesday – September 19: SPVGMC Trust, Mysuru

62nd Heritage Music Festival, Vid. Chitraveena N. Ravikiran inaugurates, SPVGMC Trust President and Industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy presides, Patron and former MLA Vasu, Vice-President T.S. Venugopal, Secretary C.R. Himamshu, Treasurer R. Gururaj, Trustees Shylaja, Amaresh Das, M.K. Sridhar, Vasanth and C. Cheluvaraju will be present, 6 pm; Vocal recital by Vid. N. Chitraveena Ravikiran, accompanied by Vidu. Gayathri on violin, Vid. Mannargudi Eshwaran on mridanga and Vid. S. Ramanujam on ghata, 8th Cross Ganesha Pandal, V.V. Mohalla, 6.45 pm.
