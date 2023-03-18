Events Today – March 18: Department of Studies in Political Science & Public Administration, University of Mysore and Mysore Open Forum

ACitizen Initiative on ‘Corrupt Electoral Systems in India & The Ways to Reform It,’ K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor, Star of Mysore, presides, Ashvini Ranjan, Founding Trustee, Pratham Mysore, delivers the keynote address, Ravi Joshi, formerly in the Cabinet Secretariat, speaks on the topic ‘Money & Muscle Power,’ Prof. M. Umapathy, Convenor, Mysore Open Forum, speaks on ‘Essential Reforms Needed,’ B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences, Manasagangothri, Hunsur Road, 4 pm. [Mob: 94498-19536]
Leave a Reply