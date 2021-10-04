EVENTS TODAY – OCT. 4: KSOU, Karnataka Forest Department, Wildlife Conservation Foundation and Bengaluru’s Akshara Mantapa Prakashana

Book release — Journalist Ithichanda Ramesh Uthappa’s Abhimanyu the Great, Kusha Ki Kahani – A True Love Story, Aane Lokada Vismaya and its English translation The Talking Elephant — KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar inaugurates the programme, PCCF (Wildlife) Vijaykumar Gogi delivers keynote address, MP Pratap Simha, Mysuru CCF T. Heeralal, Chamarajanagar CCF Manojkumar and Wildlife Conservation Foundation’s Rajkumar Urs will release the books, Karnataka State Wildlife Board Member and journalist Vinod Kumar Nayak speaks about the books, felicitation to Golden Howdah carrying elephant Abhimanyu’s Mahout Vasanth and Photojournalist Nagesh Panathale by MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, KSOU’s Cauvery auditorium, Muktagangothri campus, 3 pm.
