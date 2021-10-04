Events Today

EVENTS TODAY – OCT. 4: KSOU, Karnataka Forest Department, Wildlife Conservation Foundation and Bengaluru’s Akshara Mantapa Prakashana

October 4, 2021

Book release — Journalist Ithichanda Ramesh Uthappa’s Abhimanyu the Great,  Kusha Ki Kahani – A True Love Story, Aane Lokada Vismaya and its English translation The Talking Elephant — KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar inaugurates the programme, PCCF (Wildlife) Vijaykumar Gogi delivers keynote address, MP Pratap Simha, Mysuru CCF T. Heeralal, Chamarajanagar CCF Manojkumar and Wildlife Conservation Foundation’s Rajkumar Urs will release the books, Karnataka State Wildlife Board Member and journalist Vinod Kumar Nayak speaks about the books, felicitation to Golden Howdah carrying elephant Abhimanyu’s Mahout Vasanth and Photojournalist Nagesh Panathale by MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, KSOU’s Cauvery auditorium, Muktagangothri campus, 3 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching