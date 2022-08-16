Events tomorrow – AUGUST 17: Kumaravyasa Gurukula

Krishnagiri Krishnarayara Punyadina Smarane, Shishye Gowramma Srinivasamurthy Janmadina Smarane and ‘Muraliya Patragalu Lekhanagalu’ (Collection: Krishnagiri Muralidhara) book release, retd. KIKS Director Dr. D.K. Rajendra presides, writer and poetess Dr. Saraswathi Rajendra releases book, KSOU’s Kannada Asst. Professor Dr. Jyothi Shankar speaks about the book, 6 pm to 7 pm; Karnatak Music Concert by Mysore Akashvani resident artistes Vidu. Mysore S. Rajalakshmi (Veena), Vid. H.L. Shivashankarswamy (mridanga) and Vid. Raghunandan (ghata), Sri Rama Mandira, Kantharaje Urs Road, Krishnamurthypuram, 7 pm to 8 pm.
