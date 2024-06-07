Events tomorrow – JUNE 8: Champaka Educational and Cultural Trust, Mysuru

‘Vaishakha’ 13th edition of Champaka Rashtreeya Kalaa Utsava, felicitation to Dr. K. Kumar, Head, Department of Dance, University College of Fine Arts, University of Mysore (UoM) and his wife Dr. G. Malathy, renowned Senior Paediatrician, Department of Paediatrics, District Hospital, for their yeoman service to arts and culture through Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC); Dance recital by disciples of Vidushi Pavana, Founder of Sharada Nrithyalaya, Marpalli, Udupi, disciples of Vidushi Arathi Arun, Founder and Director of Shri Ganesha Sangeetha Nrithyalaya Charitable Trust; Professor Dr. C.A. Sreedhara, retired Principal of Maharaja’s College, UoM, Mysuru, chief guest, Champaka Academy premises, Ramakrishnanagar, 4.30 pm.
Recent Comments