Events tomorrow – JUNE 8: Vidyavardhaka First Grade College (VVFGC) – PG Centre, DoS in Commerce, Vidyavardhaka Research Foundation & IQAC and Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS)

June 7, 2024

One-Day Seminar on ‘Role of Higher Education in Advancing Sustainable Development Goals,’ Prof. D. Anand, Director, College Development Council, University of Mysore, chief guest, Dr. Leena Chandran Wadia, Professor and Dean (Education & Outreach), The University of Trans-disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology (TDU), Bengaluru, keynote speaker, Gundappa Gowda, Hon. President, Vidyavardhaka Sangha (VVS), presides, P. Vishwanath and Hon. Secretary, VVS and T. Nagaraju, Chairman, CMC, VVFGC, guests of honour, Sri Chikkaboraiah Hall, College premises, Seshadri Iyer Road, 10 am.

