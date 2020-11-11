Events TOMORROW – NOV. 12: Sri Chandru Grameena Sangeetha Kala Sangha, Mysuru district

‘Sangeetha Sambhrama 2020’ of Kannada songs (folk songs, bhavageete and film songs), Social Welfare Department Mysuru Joint Director Muniraju inaugurates, Dy. Mayor Sridhar presides, Kannada & Culture Asst. Director H. Chennappa, Nehru Yuva Kendra Co-ordinator S. Sddaramappa, Industrialist H.S. Kumar, Babu Jagjivan Ram Study and Extension Centre Research Officer M. Srinivasa Murthy and Pandavapura Municipal Council Archana Chandrashekar chief guests, cultural programme – folk song by Siddaraju and troupe, Mysuru; Bhavageete by Santavani Sudhakara and troupe, Bengaluru; Patriotic songs by Murarji and troupe, Chitradurga, sound and light by Lakshmi Sounds, Mysuru, Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), JLB Road, 4 pm.
