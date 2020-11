November 11, 2020

K.S. Krishnamurthy (80), retired Mysore Race Club Superintendent and a resident of Siddarthanagar, passed away on yesterday morning at his residence in city.

He leaves behind his wife Lakshmi, sons Ravikumar and Guruprasad, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill last evening, according to family sources.